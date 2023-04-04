‘Radical, Corrupted, Governments’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump Arrest To Mandela, Jesus

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Tuesday that the indictment of former President Donald Trump was similar to the way Nelson Mandela and Jesus were “persecuted.”

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus, Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” Greene said on Right Side Broadcasting Network. “There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical corrupt governments. And it’s beginning today in New York City, and I just can’t believe it’s happening, but I’ll always support him.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says ‘There Is No Coming Back’ From Trump Indictment)

WATCH:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges.

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

Greene earlier took aim at Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City Tuesday after Adams wanted her to be on her “best behavior” after she announced plans to protest the indictment.

“I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD,” she posted on Twitter. “But Mayor Adams warns me by name!”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.