REPORT: John Elway Leaves His Executive Post With Denver Broncos

It’s gonna be weird to see John Elway not with the Denver Broncos anymore.

John Elway, who was a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Denver Broncos for 16 seasons and front office executive for over a decade, has seen his contract expire, effectively ending his time with the franchise, according to 9NEWS.

Elway was on a consulting deal with Denver, which expired last month after the NFL league year came to an end. The Broncos have decided that they will not be renewing the contract, according to James Palmer of the NFL Network.

Palmer also added that both Elway and Denver have planned on parting ways for a while now.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,” the 62-year-old Elway told 9NEWS in a Tuesday interview. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for [CEO] Greg [Penner] or [general manager] George [Paton] if I can.”

John Elway’s contract with the #Broncos recently expired and he no longer has an official role with the team. Elway won two Super Bowls as a player and brought another Super Bowl to Denver in 2015 serving as their GM. https://t.co/6MMHMA3wDw pic.twitter.com/ZMLqhAwCgs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 5, 2023

I don’t know if this will be it for John Elway in the sport of football, but if I was a betting man (and I would be if Florida had a mobile sportsbook), I would say that he has seen his last rodeo. (RELATED: REPORT: San Francisco 49ers Could Swoop In And Steal Aaron Rodgers Away From New York Jets)

You’re gonna be missed, John. Football won’t be the same without you.