Massive Tree Falls At The Masters, Nearly Crushing Several Spectators

Spectators ran for their lives Friday at the Masters golf tournament when a huge tree fell from the sky. Twitter/Screenshot/dylan_dethier

Seth Roy Contributor
A ginormous tree fell to the ground at the Masters golf tournament on Friday and nearly crushed several spectators. 

In a video of the incident, the tree is seen tipping as bystanders ran out of the way. The incident occurred around 4:22 p.m., according to an announcement on the Masters’ Twitter account.

The tree falling to the ground resulted in an immediate suspension of play, as the grounds were evacuated, according to the account.

After the incident, the Masters’ Twitter account posted that the tree fell due to the wind at the course and confirmed that there were no injuries to report.

“The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be a top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and throughout the tournament,” they wrote. (RELATED: REPORT: The Masters Is Bringing In An Insane $1 Million Every Hour On Merchandise)

The update also reiterated that the second round of the tournament was postponed for the remainder of the day.

When the tournament picks back up on Saturday morning, Brooks Koepka will look to maintain his three-shot lead over Jon Rahm as play continues.