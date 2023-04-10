Editorial

Bench-Clearing Brawl Explodes During Women’s Hockey World Tournament

A bench-clearing brawl exploded during the final of the Division III Group A Women's World Hockey Championship between Bulgaria and Romania. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @H0ckeyWorldwide]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Now this is a hockey fight!

The 2022-23 NHL campaign has hit a boiling point with teams fighting and clawing for playoff positioning with just days to go in the regular season, but the biggest hockey highlight of the weekend didn’t come out of the league.

Footage started circulating online Sunday of a bench-clearing brawl that exploded during the final of the Division III Group A Women’s World Hockey Championship in Brasov, Romania, with the Bulgarian and Romanian teams throwing hands on the ice.

During the third period of the game, Romania hammered Bulgaria with a whopping seven goals, propelling them to a 10-2 win. This came after the two were already getting physical with each other throughout the contest, including two game misconducts and a fighting penalty that against Bulgaria. But things really got out of hand in the last moments. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Make History, Own Record For Most Wins In A Regular Season With 63)

When the buzzer sounded, two players started shoving each other behind Bulgaria’s net, and the scrum quickly turned into a rumble with both team’s benches clearing and coming onto the ice to fight.

Just look at this beautiful chaos:

And when the smoke cleared:

The beauty of hockey, baby.