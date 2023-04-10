Boston Bruins Make History, Own Record For Most Wins In A Regular Season With 63

It’s a party in Beantown!

The Boston Bruins have made history, setting a new NHL single-season record for the most wins with 63. The franchise pulled off the feat Sunday after a 5-3 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Leading the way for the Bruins is forward David Pastrnak, who scored a hat trick against the Flyers to land him a monumental 60 goals on the season. That mark ranks him second for the season just behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his 64 goals.

Entering Sunday’s game, Boston was tied with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning for the most wins in a season with 62.

On the campaign, Boston now has a tally of 131 points, which is just two away from setting a new all-time single-season record for most points in a season, which is currently 132, held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Having a chance to break the record, the Bruins have their home regular season finale against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Then, funny enough, they close out the campaign against Montreal, where they could potentially break the record. (Talk about poetry).

With the dominant campaign, Boston has clinched both the Presidents’ Trophy (best regular season record in the NHL) and home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

HISTORY. MADE. 🐻 With their win today, the @NHLBruins have set an NHL record for most wins in a single season with 63! pic.twitter.com/RSQB6f9P7Q — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2023

Just an absolutely incredible season for the Boston Bruins, and like I mentioned in a previous blog, it makes those beautiful black and yellow (and white) jerseys pop even more. Swag and winning just goes so well together. (RELATED: Jon Rahm Predicted His Masters Championship A Decade In Advance)

Congratulations, Boston. This is a pretty cool record to set.