Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders Meets Ralphie The Buffalo For First Time, And It’s Absolutely Hilarious To Watch

Coach Prime has finally met Ralphie!

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, who was hired over the offseason as head football coach for the University of Colorado, finally met with the school’s buffalo mascot Ralphie VI, according to a social media post from the team.

Sanders went into Ralphie’s trailer and fed her some corn and grain. Afterwards, Ralphie took a run around Folsom Field — while his handlers told Sanders to stay in the trailer.

“Oh no, are we supposed to stay here why that thing is coming?” Sanders asked. “Oh, I’m not standing here while this thing is coming at me full speed.”

“Oh, no! Oh, no!” Sanders yelled, as Ralphie went back into the trailer running at full speed.

“Ralphie was intimidating. That was intimidating. That was something,” the head coach said.

This was so great!

If I was a Colorado fan, I'd be viewing this as Deion Sanders getting even closer to the program and becoming even more of a Buffalo. I mean, meeting Ralphie has to crank up the realness level by at least 1,000, right?

Pretty cool video, pretty cool guy and pretty cool buffalo.

Pretty cool video, pretty cool guy and pretty cool buffalo.