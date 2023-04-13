Pennsylvania Teacher Killed In ‘Targeted’ Murder While In Dunkin’ Drive Thru: DA’s Office

“This appears to be a targeted murder,” Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said in a statement. The gunman “did not attempt to open the victim’s vehicle door, nor did he appear to communicate with her prior to shooting her numerous times through her driver’s side window,” Steele continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide In Front Of Their Children)

Investigators are looking for the driver of a light-colored sedan, potentially a Ford or Mercury, that was reportedly seen driving directly behind King’s vehicle prior to the shooting and allegedly parked near the scene of the crime. The suspect was seen wearing light pants with a dark hoodie covering his head at the time of the murder, according to the press release.

“We are devastated by the loss of an extraordinary teacher, who spent the last 10 years working with our students and their families,” Mastery Charter Schools said in a statement obtained by ABC.

“She’d light up the room,” King’s brother, Allen, told the outlet.

“She was bright in every way possible, whether it was her shoes, her hair, her nails, her voice. And she was just a good person,” he added.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding King’s murder to contact Cheltenham Township police or Montgomery County Detectives.