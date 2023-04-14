LEAKED DOCS: NATO Ally Hungary Called Biden Admin A ‘Top 3 Adversary’

Hungary, a member of the NATO alliance alongside the United States, has identified the Biden administration as one of its top three adversaries, according to leaked Pentagon documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

During a Feb. 22 political strategy session, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban identified the United States as one of the top three adversaries to his Fidesz Party, according to intelligence from the U.S. Embassy in Budapest and the CIA referenced in the document. As NATO allies, Hungary and the United States are legally obligated to defend each other from foreign aggression.

The classified documents initially circulated online in March on various social media platforms, after allegedly originating on a private Discord server. They were subsequently scrubbed from social media, before resurfacing in media reports in recent days during which time they were acquired by the Daily Caller.

The document calls Orban’s assessment an “escalation of the level of anti-American rhetoric” coming from Budapest.

The Biden administration and Orban’s government have butted heads at various points during the past two-plus years, with officials in Washington accusing Orban of leading a “democratic backslide” that has seen his country become less free and more authoritarian. Orban has made allies in the United States on the right, with many conservatives lauding his social policies aimed at making it easier to raise a family in the conservative tradition.

The Biden administration opted not to invite Hungary to participate on its Summit for Democracy in March. (RELATED: ‘Keep On Fighting’: Foreign Leaders Speak Out In Support Of Trump After Indictment)

Hungary has closer ties to Russia than most other NATO members. Along with Turkey, Budapest was sluggish in ratifying the addition of Finland to the alliance, which was first proposed almost one year ago.