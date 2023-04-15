‘Don’t Get Your Hopes Up’: Bill Maher Compares ‘Sex Scandal’ Trump Indictment To Bill Clinton’s Impeachment

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher delivered a monologue Friday comparing former President Donald Trump’s indictment to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment scandal.

“This whole ‘going after the president for f—ing around’ thing — I’ve seen this movie before. It was called ‘Kill Bill,'” Maher said as a picture of Bill Clinton came on-screen. “And America did not like it the first time.” (RELATED: Bill Maher Says There’s ‘No Room For Debate’ On Transgender Issues)

Maher went through the details of Clinton’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky and how his approval rating remained high despite Republican attacks. He described how Americans will be more interested in sex than the specifics of Trump’s indictment.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an alleged hush-money payment directed to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“And as I watched the circus around our latest horny ex-president … it seems worth asking the Democrats — having gone through this yourselves — what don’t you get about sex scandals don’t work on presidents?” Maher continued.

“Because no matter what the underlying legal reasons are that underpin a sex scandal, to the average person, it’s just always going to be about sex. Nothing can compete. Law is boring. It’s the constitutional equivalent of golf,” he quipped.

“There’s a reason every news outlet in the country recently ran the headline, ‘How strong is the case against Trump?’ It’s their way of saying, ‘Don’t get your hopes up.'”

Maher brought up how Republicans will view the Trump indictment as Democrats’ latest effort to get him on something. He brought up the Mueller investigation, first impeachment and the ongoing classified documents investigation, and compared them to the list of scandals under the Clinton administration.

“Of course, Clinton’s situation and Trump’s have important differences. Clinton was in office and Trump is not. Trump’s case hinges on an NDA and Clinton’s was more about DNA,” Maher joked, in reference to Lewinsky’s stained blue dress. “But there are also important similarities … Neither wife could stand to hold their husband’s hand, and both men claim they lied to protect the person they really loved. In Clinton’s case, Hillary. And in Trump’s case, him.”

He closed the monologue by warning liberals to not get too excited about Trump’s indictment and to focus on the potential consequences of Trump’s other legal issues.