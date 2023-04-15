REPORT: NBA Legend Charged With First-Degree Assault, Faces Possible Life Sentence

NBA legend Shawn Kemp was reportedly charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation in a parking lot in March.

The Tacoma Police Department reported that shots were fired between people in the parking lot of a local shopping mall at 2pm March 8. Video footage seemed to show Kemp approaching a vehicle and yelling something before firing a gun, according to TMZ. Authorities in Washington initially arrested the Seattle Supersonics legend but decided further investigation was required. Kemp was charged in April and if convicted, he could be facing a life sentence, according to TMZ.

Moments after the shots were fired, video footage reportedly showed Kemp discarding his firearm by throwing it in a bush. Witness footage also emerged and appeared to show police locating the weapon a few minutes later, according to TMZ.

Kemp reportedly claimed his phone had been stolen and in the process of attempting to locate the device, he was forced to defend himself, and things took a violent turn. He claims to have acted in self defense, and maintains that his actions were “reasonable and legally justified,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Comedian Mike Epps Found With Loaded Gun At Airport)

Kemp’s attorney reportedly indicated the NBA star will enter a not-guilty plea and plans to defend himself against the charges in court, according to TMZ.