Acrobat Falls At Coachella During Live DJ Set

An acrobat fell Saturday night while she was suspended in the air during a live DJ performance at Coachella.

Video footage from TMZ shows the dancer twirling in the air in a dimly lit room and twisting around a hanging curtain. About five minutes into her performance, as she unfolded the curtain, she lost her grip, her leg seemed to slip, and fell between two speakers, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Billie Eilish Says She Fooled Fans With A Body Double On Stage At Coachella)

Members of the acrobatic team helped the motionless woman lying on the floor before paramedics arrived and put her on a backboard, TMZ reported. The woman blinked as they took her away, according to TMZ, and there is no update on her condition.

Right after the fall happened, the crowd asked the DJ to stop playing music, and one girl in the crowd fainted due to trauma of witnessing the event, TMZ reported.

In 2019, an unidentified Coachella music festival worker fell and died while setting up a stage fo the show, The New York Post reported.