REPORT: Celebrity Wedding Planner Mindy Weiss Sued By Clients Over A Slew Of Alleged Errors

Barbara and Craig Spencer have sued celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss for failing to professionally orchestrate their daughter’s $2 million wedding.

The parents of the bride cite a slew of errors allegedly made by Weiss, including the $1 million budget that ballooned to $2 million without their authorization, TMZ reported Tuesday. The Spencers claim Weiss was unprepared for their daughter’s big day and that her errors left guests stranded and unable to attend, led to serious sound issues that made important moments inaudible and ruined an important Jewish wedding tradition. The parents are suing Weiss for more than $1 million per TMZ.

Celebrity Wedding Planner Mindy Weiss Sued Over Alleged Wedding Fiasco https://t.co/vDcW2m9Dy0 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2023

The Spencers allege that Weiss’ failed to ensure the very heavy venue chairs were swapped for lighter ones, in accordance with their daughter’s requests. They claim that this error led to the chairs being too heavy to lift for an important Jewish celebratory dance called the Hora, in which the bride, groom and parents are raised on chairs and lifted above the crowd, according to TMZ. The father of the bride allegedly blames Weiss for his inability to participate in this tradition, TMZ reported.

The Aspen wedding was held in March 2022, and Weiss was reportedly paid $100,000 for her role.

The Spencers allege that Weiss was overbooked and didn’t pay attention to detail when overseeing their daughter’s wedding, according to TMZ. They claim their expensive, 12-piece band could barely be heard due to an inadequate sound system, and said the father-daughter dance was barely audible. Famous singer Nelly was hired for the event, but his performance was cut short due to poor planning and delays in the wedding program, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Billionaire Nelson Peltz Sues Fired Wedding Planners Who Refused To Return Deposit)

UPDATE: Sources close to the bride and groom tell TMZ … the couple has already filed for divorce https://t.co/RIWeL2eC9d — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2023

The ceremony reportedly started late and didn’t include all the guests due to Weiss’ alleged negligence in coordinating the gondola that was hired to transport the attendees. The gondola only accepted bookings up to a certain time, and several guests were reportedly left stranded, according to TMZ.

Weiss has provided her planning services to big industry names including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Russell and Nina Westbrook and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. She has also overseen a number of Kardashian celebrations, according to TMZ.