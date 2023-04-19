Inspector General Says He Can’t Guarantee Taxpayers Aren’t Funding Taliban, Blames Biden Admin

Inspector General John Sopko testified Wednesday that he cannot guarantee U.S. taxpayer dollars are not funding the Taliban.

Sopko blamed the Biden Administration for its alleged lack of oversight in the administration of the aid to Afghanistan.

“There are still major problems with our assistance in Afghanistan that this committee should be alerted to,” Sopko said. “The United States has appropriated $2 billion for Afghanistan assistance since the withdrawal and a further $3.5 billion may be available through this newly created Switzerland-based Afghan fund. While I agree, and we all agree, Afghanistan faces a dire humanitarian and economic situation, it is critical that our assistance not be diverted by the Taliban.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Refused To Cooperate With Investigators On Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal, IG Says)

“Unfortunately, as I sit here today, I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer we are not currently funding the Taliban. Nor can I assure you that the Taliban are not diverting the money we are sending from the intended recipients, which are the poor Afghan people,” he continued. “We face serious risk due to Taliban interference with UN and U.S. assistance and we face a lack of aggressive oversight controls on the trust funds and multilateral organizations.”

Sopko also criticized the administration’s “unprecedented” lack of cooperation with investigators looking into where the aid money is going.