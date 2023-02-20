Paul Rudd Describes Mixed Feelings About Being Part Of The ‘Friends’ Franchise

Famous actor Paul Rudd revealed his conflicting feelings about joining the hit sitcom “Friends” toward the end of the show.

Rudd played the role of Mike Hannigan on the show. His character married Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, and as a result of their union in the last season of the show, Rudd also participated in the show’s season finale. During an interview with “The Heart” breakfast show, Rudd admitted it was both an honor and a strange feeling to be part of that experience.

“It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that — because I came on really at the end,” Rudd said, EW reported.

The star of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” reflected on how surprised he was to be so immersed in the show and what it was like to be among the close-knit cast of “Friends” as the show began to wind down. (RELATED: Paul Rudd Passes Down ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Advice To Chris Evans)

“I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was,” Rudd said.

“But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode, and I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here,'” he said, EW reported. “I’m getting a front-row seat to things I’m not supposed to see.”

“They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, ‘woah!'” he told the outlet.

The iconic sitcom starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow and continues to play in syndication.