Chelsea Handler Slams Prince Harry For Oversharing With An On-Stage Penis Joke

Chelsea Handler poked fun at Prince Harry by opening her hosting duties with a penis joke at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

The famous comedian summed up the most entertaining stories that gripped the headlines in 2022 and referenced the fact that Harry dedicated a portion of his memoir to the revelation that he once suffered from a frostbitten penis.

“Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, which a combined watch time of one billion hours, which, apparently, is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. It’s enough already,” Handler said.

The “cold” dig at Harry was effortlessly delivered as Handler poked fun at his oversharing in his newly released memoir titled “Spare.” It has become the fastest selling non-fiction book since its release Jan. 10, according to HuffPost. In the book, Harry makes mention of a trip he took to the North Pole and described that his genitals were frostbitten.

After telling the world his penis was frostbitten, Harry described the situation in greater detail.

“My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized,” Prince Harry wrote in his book, read aloud in the audiobook version. “I had been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream. My mom used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?” he said, according to Buzzfeed News. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry Claims He Has Killed 25 People)

Harry has been discussing that story a whole lot lately. Harry also talked about his frostbitten genitals during a recent segment on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

He explained feeling quite ready for his trip to the North Pole before he discovered the very sensitive part of his body had been compromised.

“It’s only minus 35 degrees. I’ve got the salopettes, I’ve got the jacket, I’ve got the warm stuff, I’ve got all the things that I need,” Harry said, as he described what he did to get ready for his journey.

“What I didn’t have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a cock cushion,” he said to Colbert.