Tiger Woods Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament before the end of the third round because of his damaged right leg. Less than two weeks later, Woods underwent surgery on his ankle, with the procedure taking place Wednesday in Manhattan at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

“Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” read a statement that was posted on Woods‘ Twitter.

“It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

During the third round of the Masters, Woods was seen struggling to walk. Play was eventually suspended Saturday before the round could be completed due to rainy conditions.

After barely making the cut, Woods withdrew the next morning.

The 47-year-old has been dealing with right leg issues since being injured in a February 2021 car crash.

Nothing official has been announced yet regarding a timeline on his return, but with the severity of the injury and surgery, you can bet that he’ll be out for a substantial amount of time — potentially for the rest of the year, at least.

Man, it sucks to see this happening to such a legend.

Stay strong, Tiger. I hope to see you back on the green soon.