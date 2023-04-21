Biden Invites Hot Version Of Greta Thunberg To White House

President Biden invited a hot version of Great Thunberg to the White House, but the real Greta Thunberg didn’t quite make the cut.

Twenty-one-year-old Sophia Kianni is a climate activist and the youngest member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. And she’s also way hotter than Greta Thunberg.

Considering that Thunberg was the OG youth climate celebrity, most would assume her passion and devotion to the cause would garner an invite to the White House, but apparently not. Hot-Greta made it in, and she wasted no time at all raving about the honor on social media.

The President invited me to The White House! 🤍 I see this invitation as a unique opportunity to build bridges and engage in constructive dialogue with key decision-makers. By coming together we can work towards more effective solutions 🌍💚 pic.twitter.com/zLy62fj2o8 — Sophia Kianni (@SophiaKianni) April 21, 2023

Kianni posted the actual invite on her Twitter account, reminding American citizens once more that advocating for a good cause is amazing, but being hot opens doors — White House doors.

“The President requests the pleasure of your company at an event on Environmental Justice to be held at the White House on Friday, April 21, 2023 at twelve-thirty o’clock” the invite reads.

The electronic invitation was written in cursive font and included an official emblem, and Kianni’s post has already been viewed over 20,000 times.

“The President invited me to The White House! 🤍,” she wrote in her caption. “I see this invitation as a unique opportunity to build bridges and engage in constructive dialogue with key decision-maker,” she wrote. (RELATED: ‘Just So Old’: Democrats Reveal Why They Don’t Want Biden To Run Again)

“By coming together we can work towards more effective solutions 🌍💚” she added.

Sorry Greta, maybe next time.