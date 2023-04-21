REPORT: Green Bay Packers And New York Jets ‘Haven’t Had A Lot Of Conversations’ About Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets fans continue to tremble.

Back in March, current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced to the world it was his “intention” to play for the New York Jets — however, he hasn’t done anything about it.

The vast majority of the NFL world has assumed something will eventually happen (even New York general manager Joe Douglas has said it), but the latest major update on the quarterback has Jets fans biting their nails.

NFL insider Dianna Russini appeared on the ESPN morning show “Get Up!” Thursday, reporting that the two franchises “haven’t had a lot of conversations just yet,” according to BroBible.

And to make the situation even more interesting, you have this element mixed into the equation:

Y’all know how much of a Miami Dolphins fan I am, and I’ve already blogged (multiple times) about how giddy I am that the New York Jets are crashing and burning in their attempt to land Aaron Rodgers, so I’m loving all of this.

And then you have the fact that literally all of the leverage is against the Jets right now, as well.

At first, it was the Packers refusing to give up Rodgers without “at least” a first-round draft pick, and they’re still not backing down from that. And now to make it even more beautiful, Green Bay has even more leverage with the San Francisco 49ers reportedly getting involved. (RELATED: Peyton Manning Rocks Out Onstage With Country Music Star Jordan Davis To Johnny Cash Classic)

It’s great, it’s just so great.