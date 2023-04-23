English Soccer Team Owned By Hollywood Actors Wins League Title

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated Saturday night with Wrexham AFC after winning the National Football League.

The Wales-based soccer team, which is owned by Hollywood acting duo, bested Boreham Wood FC to clinch the league title. Wrexham will now be promoted into English Football League Two, the fourth-highest division in English soccer, for the first time in 15 years, according to FanNation.

Wrexham AFC was founded in 19864 and is one of the oldest active soccer teams in the world. After struggling to stay afloat, they were bought by the Hollywood stars in November 2020. The takeover was captured on the 2022 FX docuseries“Welcome to Wrexham.” The series is set to have a second season in the works, according to Fox News.

Reynolds took to Twitter to express his happiness and gratitude for the team, stating: “Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC…” (RELATED: You’ll Never Be Able To Celebrate A Birthday Again Without Thinking Of This Hilarious Video With Ryan Reynolds)

Newly signed goalkeeper Ben Foster celebrated the victory, on his Instagram: “I LOVE THIS CLUB! ❤️ The 15 year wait for league football is over! Onwards & Upwards now…” Foster came out of retirement to join Wrexham in their late-season title chase. You can watch the moment the won the league on his video podcast channel here: