Missing Oregon Mother Found Dead Outside Of Barn: Reports

The body of a missing Oregon mother of three was found in early April outside of a barn in Washington state, according to multiple reports.

Joanna Speaks’ body was found dumped outside of an abandoned barn in Ridgefield, Washington, local outlet KGW8 reported Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Speaks’ body appeared to have been moved from another location prior to the discovery, and the case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

“It keeps me up at night thinking that whoever did this to her, blunt force trauma to the head and neck, I mean that is violent, and that person is walking around,” Speaks’ stepsister, Ariel Hamby, told the outlet.

REPORT: Family Finds Blood In Home — Police Arrive To Find Body In Freezer With Bag Over The Head https://t.co/8VpdCGkdow via @DailyCaller — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) December 26, 2022

Speaks’ elder sister, Robyn Speaks, said her little sister had allegedly been battling addiction at various points for years, and no one in the family had spoken to her since March, according to KGW8. At least one of Speaks’ sisters said she likely fought back against her attacker and tried to defend herself, which could have left significant marks on whoever may be responsible for her murder, KOIN6 reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Mother Responsible For Attempted Double Homicide, Suicide)

Other family members also noted Speaks often spent time in the Gladstone and Milwaukie, Oregon, areas, according to the outlet. Thus far, no suspects have been identified by law enforcement, the New York Post reported.