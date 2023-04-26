EXCLUSIVE: Trump PAC To Release Ad Attacking DeSantis For Voting To Cut Social Security, Medicare Multiple Times

A Super PAC tied to former President Donald Trump will release an advertisement Wednesday morning going after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for voting to cut social security and Medicare.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the ad which shows a man picking between a DeSantis hat or Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

“This new one looks pretty good,” the man in the ad says, deciding between a hat with DeSantis’ name on it which is next to a red MAGA hat. A narrator then says, “Really? Did you know Ron DeSantis backed deep cuts to social security and Medicare?”

“Ron DeSantis?” the man asks.

“Yeah. He voted to cut social security or medicare, not once, not twice, but three times. DeSantis even tried to raise the retirement age to 70,” the narrator continues.

“I thought DeSantis was one of the good ones, but he’s just another career politician,” the man says.

“America Needs Trump! Make America Great Again Inc. is responsible for the content of this advertising,” the narrator adds.

The ad is the latest attack from Trump’s PAC against the Florida governor as as part of their ongoing weekly ad buy. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis’ Presidential PAC To Send First Mailer Out To Four States Touting The ‘DeSantis Playbook’)

It will run Tuesday morning, nationally, on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Releases Video Ripping ‘Weaponization’ Of US Justice System)

Politifact, a fact-checking website, reviewed claims from DeSantis’ 2018 primary challenger for Gov. Adam Putnam, who also released ads attacking DeSantis’ record of voting for non-binding budget resolutions offered by Republicans in the House. Politifact found Putnam’s comments “half true.”

“DeSantis voted for three Republican Study Committee budget resolutions in 2013, 2014 and 2015 that failed. Even if they had passed, nonbinding resolutions alone do not change law, and therefore don’t cut any seniors’ benefits,” the website states.

A DeSantis spokesperson declined to comment on the ad.