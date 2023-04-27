‘Macron Is A Disgrace’: Spanish Diplomat Blasts French President For Cozying Up To China

French President Emmanuel Macron’s China stance didn’t only cause controversy in the U.S. but also drew the ire of Europe, a European diplomat told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Macron made a clear statement in April not to get involved in a possible confrontation between China and Taiwan, stressing the importance of Europe becoming independent from the U.S. and not antagonizing the Chinese government, according to Politico. Hermann Tertsch, a Spanish conservative and member of the European Parliament, called Macron’s stance a disgrace and said that his policies are affected by a personality that looks for political attention and undermines the trust of France’s allies and the integrity of the European Union (EU). (RELATED: Trump Blasts’ Friend’ Emmanuel Macron For ‘Kissing Xi’s Ass’ On Trip To Beijing)

“Macron is, in general terms, a disgrace to everybody, French people included. I think that is quite a personal issue with him rather than a political one. … Macron tries to do things for which he is obviously neither prepared nor has the might to do them. And so, he spoils many ideas and then does not create anything,” Tertsch continued.

Regarding China, Tertsch said that Europe is failing to handle economic and foreign affairs with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), adding that Germany and France are “bossing everybody around the position on China” to create a Franco-German alliance that would place the two countries at the center of future negotiations with the CCP.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European President Ursula von der Leyen and Macron met in a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping in December 2020 to discuss a possible investment agreement between Europe and China, according to Euroactiv. “You had Macron, Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen negotiating with Xi Jinping an investment program between China and Europe. And this is only one demonstration of how they have ignored the interests of the other EU members,” Tertsch added.

A deal hasn’t been made, but Macron has insisted on appealing to the CCP to gain political relevance, continued Tertsch. Although Beijing makes fun of the French president, “the Chinese government understands that through Macron they can make their way into the positions of the West and the European Union so that they can spy and influence European institutions,” Tertsch said.

The Offices of French President Emmanuel Macron did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

