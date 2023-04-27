San Diego Has Become The Clear Favorite To Land MLS Expansion Franchise

This would be an excellent pick by MLS.

Back in February, MLS commissioner Don Garber said that San Diego and Las Vegas were the two leading cities for an expansion franchise to become the league’s 30th club. Now, a new report from ESPN is stating that San Diego is the favorite out of the two.

The West Coast beach city “is clearly the leader in the clubhouse,” according to an ESPN source with knowledge of the situation. If a deal happens, the franchise could kick off play as early as 2025.

And I for one would love to see it.

I’ve always been a fan of the city of San Diego, so I’m all for the city getting an MLS franchise.

It sucks that they lost the Chargers, and don’t get me wrong, I’m not gonna hate on them for making a power move to Los Angeles — I would’ve done the same thing. But I do miss the powder blue being in sunny San Diego.

And remember the glorious LaDainian Tomlinson days?

God, I loved that edition of the powder blues — even owned one as a kid.

After the Chargers left for LA, San Diego was left with only one major professional sports franchise, and that’s of course the Padres in MLB, which isn’t bad considering they’re going all-out in an attempt to be a championship team. But still, San Diego deserves more than just one franchise. (RELATED: REPORT: Dalvin Cook Wants To Leave Minnesota Vikings To Play For Hometown Team Miami Dolphins)

I’m all in on a San Diego MLS team.