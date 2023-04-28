It’s Official: College Basketball Scoring Champion Max Abmas Announces He’s Headed To Texas

Max Abmas has made his decision!

The Oral Roberts University (ORU) transfer guard, who led all of NCAA basketball in scoring as a sophomore, is headed to Texas to be a Longhorn, Abmas told Stadium.

Playing four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Max Abmas has averaged a whopping 20.8 points-per-game (PPG) throughout his entire college career. His career-high for scoring in a season came in the 2020-21 campaign when he averaged 24.5 PPG, carrying ORU to the Sweet 16 in the March Madness tournament.

Abmas once again led Oral Roberts to the NCAA Tournament in the 2022-23 season after leading his team to a 30-win campaign in the Summit League, but got bounced in the first round by Duke.

As far as his decision to enter the transfer portal, Abmas made that move earlier this offseason, and not to anybody’s surprise, he had a flood of interest from universities. Two of the top schools were out of the Big XII — Texas and Kansas State. When Thursday rolled around, Abmas made up his mind of where he wanted to go.

Abmas told Stadium that he will be in Texas for his last season, according to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas told @Stadium he is headed to Texas. HUGE pickup for Rodney Terry and the Longhorns. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 28, 2023

Holy cow.

When I originally saw this news, the first thing that I thought about was the Longhorns’ Elite Eight run last season. They already have that, and now they’re going to have a bulked up backcourt for next year. (RELATED: Damian Lillard Causes Stir With Retweet About Teaming Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo In Portland)

As the old saying goes … “the rich get richer.”