Bachman-Turner Overdrive Co-Founder Tim Bachman Dead

Canadian rocker Tim Bachman, co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died Friday at the age of 71.

Bachman’s son announced the death of his father via Facebook, Ultimate Classic Rock reported. “My Dad passed this afternoon,” his son Ryder announced. “Thank you everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end.”

Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dies at 71 after complications with cancer #Bachman #BachmanTurner https://t.co/bYO7n7dUB3 — WhatsNew2Day (@whatsn2day) April 30, 2023

Bachman’s death reportedly stems from “complications with cancer,” according to The Daily Mail.

An in-and-out member of the band, Bachman sang and played guitar.

Bachman’s playing was featured on their 1973 debut album as well as their follow-up release before walking away from the group by 1974. (RELATED: Rockstar Drummer Jim Gordon Who Was Jailed For Life For Killing His Mother Dead At 77)

Their second album, “Bachman-Turner Overdrive II,” featured smash hit songs such as “Takin’ Care of Business” as well as “Let It Ride.” Bachman either was fired or quit the band voluntarily, according to varying sources, the outlet noted.

Guitarist Tim Bachman, who co-founded the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive along with his brothers Randy and Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner, in 1973, has died at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/V54NwTifaw — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 30, 2023

Ten years later, Tim was back in the band for a four-year stint. Shortly after that, Tim pursed a career in realty.

Tim’s two brothers, Robbie and Randy Bachman, were also in the Overdrive. Earlier this year, the late drummer, Robbie, passed away at the age of 69. (RELATED: ‘Washed Up Drummer:’ Mötley Crüe Bassist Nikki Sixx Berates Carmine Appice For Gossiping About The Band)

Tim’s sibling Randy Bachman was also a member of the Guess Who, co-writing the song “American Woman.”

Bachman’s final words to his son were, “I love you … share the music,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock.