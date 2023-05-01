Feds Say Hospitals That Allegedly Refused To Perform Emergency Abortion Violated Federal Law: Report

Two hospitals are in violation of federal law for allegedly not performing an emergency abortion in August 2022, the federal government says, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press (AP).

Doctors at Freeman Health System in Joplin, Missouri, and the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, told Mylissa Farmer, who said she was going into early labor at 17 weeks, they would not perform an emergency abortion, AP reported Monday, citing federal investigation documents. Doctors at the hospitals allegedly told Farmer she was at risk of serious infection or potentially losing her uterus after her water broke prematurely, but that they could still detect the fetus’ heartbeat.

Abortion is completely banned in Missouri except in cases of a medical emergency. Kansas bans almost all abortions after the 22nd week of pregnancy. (RELATED: Texas Abortion Clinic To Become Parenting Center And ‘Baby Boutique’)

Federal guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mandates abortions must be performed if the mother’s life is deemed at risk.

“Fortunately, this patient survived. But she never should have gone through the terrifying ordeal she experienced in the first place,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said, according to AP. “We want her, and every patient out there like her, to know that we will do everything we can to protect their lives and health, and to investigate and enforce the law to the fullest extent of our legal authority, in accordance with orders from the courts.”

In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion activists have argued abortion restrictions will keep doctors from treating a woman’s miscarriage. Fetal remains that are left in a woman’s body following a miscarriage can lead to serious infections and death, some activists say.