Hunter Biden Appears In Court For Paternity Hearing

Hunter Biden appeared in court for a paternity hearing Monday, the first time the first son has participated in person regarding the case of his out-of-wedlock 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts.

A judge court ordered Hunter Biden to participate in all paternity hearings concerning his daughter in person, arguing that it was taking “too long” to get through simple points in the litigation. The court hearing is being held in Batesville, Arkansas, where Lunden Roberts, the mother of the child, is from.

The first son fathered the little girl with Lunden Roberts in 2018 after having met in a strip club in Washington, D.C. Hunter Biden has refused to meet with her, Roberts’ lawyers have claimed, and has refuted her legal case for changing the daughter’s last name to Biden.

President Joe Biden has also repeatedly refused to acknowledge the existence of his granddaughter. (RELATED: ‘I Have Six Grandchildren’: Biden Leaves Out Hunter’s Illegitimate Child While Speaking To Kids At White House)

Lunden Roberts first went to court with Hunter Biden in 2019 after he refused to acknowledge paternity of Navy Joan Roberts. A DNA test verified the paternity of the first son. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr’s Newest Gun-Making ‘Buddy’ Is The Father Of Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama)

Lunden Roberts’ legal team has also been embroiled in legal disputes with Hunter Biden over child support payments. He first agreed to pay the mother child support, but the case was reopened in September after his team claimed he had a “substantial material change” in his finances.