FLASHBACK: Harris Ripped Trump For Allegedly Politicizing Military For Border

Border czar Vice President Kamala Harris once ripped the Trump administration for deploying troops to the southern border despite her administration now doing the same.

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved sending 1,500 active duty troops to the border as concerns mount that migrants will flood the country once Title 42 is lifted. Former President Donald Trump made a similar deployment in 2018, sending 5,200 troops to handle the influx of migrants.

In a letter to then-defense secretary James Mattis, Harris, alongside Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, wrote that they were “deeply disturbed by the overt politicization of the military.”

“The politically motivated mission misuses active duty service members and wastes Department of Defense resources, both of which could compromise military readiness in the face of a true national security threat and heighten the risk of a confrontation between asylum-seekers and armed service members,” the letter read, according to The Hill. (RELATED: ‘Brace For F*cking Impact’: Border Agents Are Being Told Very Little To Prepare For The End Of A Major Trump-Era Order)

Harris reiterated her stance while speaking to the press that same year.

“I thank the men and women who serve our military … I also believe that the administration made a decision to deploy them based on a political agenda and I believe that it is inappropriate to require the limited resources of the United States military to be used in such a way when, these folks who are being deployed there, they’ve left their families … all because there needed to be some demonstration for the TV cameras based on a political agenda instead of what is a national security threat.”

Flashback to 2018, when Kamala Harris called deploying troops to the border “inappropriate,” “political,” and a “demonstration for TV cameras” pic.twitter.com/gnRjvxrlKe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2023

The Department of Homeland Security requested the Pentagon’s assistance as Title 42 will sunset May 11. The troops will mostly help perform administrative tasks and will not conduct any law enforcement work, a U.S. official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“These 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, until CBP can address these needs through contracted support,” the official said.