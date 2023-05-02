All The ‘Holy Crap’ Moments From The Met Gala

The most jaw-dropping looks of the 2023 Met Gala were closer to “costumes” than to “outfits” or “attire.”

These included shockingly unique styles worn by Rihanna, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. The theme of the night was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and was dedicated to the celebration of the fashion designer’s legacy. These stars rose to the occasion and turned heads with their dramatic interpretations.

Doja Cat Became An Actual Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Doja Cat transformed into an actual cat when she embodied Lagerfeld’s beloved feline, Choupette. The rapper wore facial prosthetics and enhanced the effect with cat ears and dramatic eyeliner. She even had her nails done to resemble a cat’s claws. She wore a form-fitting Oscar de la Renta gown complete with a hood. The glamorous number was a backless design with a mermaid silhouette that flowed into a white-feathered train.

Lil Nas X Threw On A Silver Thong And Body Paint

Lil Nas X chatting with reporters at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7sLfAajVeS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

The famous singer turned heads when he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing nothing but a thong and body paint. His body was covered in crystallized elements and heavy paint and make-up. His look also mimicked a cat, playing on Lagerfeld’s love for his cat-family.

His silver Dior thong was accented with very chunky silver glitter platform boots, and his entire body was covered in gemstones. Lil Nas X covered his face with silver makeup, and gems and pearls flowed down onto his chest as he struck poses on the red carpet. (RELATED: The Biggest Fashion Hits And Misses From The 2023 Met Gala)

Rihanna Drowned Her Body In White Floral Fabric

Rihanna reveals her major transformation on the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/3jmCg435Kv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Rihanna stunned by arriving fashionably late to the Met Gala and concealing nearly her entire body in a showcase of white fabric florals. Her all-white ensemble covered her entire body and head, and the top consisted primarily of oversized puffy white floral designs that started at her hips and built up all the way over her head. She also wore white cat-eye sunglasses and fingerless gloves. The bottom of her outfit poured to the floor in an A-line cut.

The famous singer removed the top portion of her dress when she had settled in to the Met Gala, revealing a fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showcased her baby bump.