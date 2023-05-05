‘Insane And Indoctrinated’: Maher Rips ‘Gender Studies’ And ‘Advanced Racist Spotting’ Degrees

Podcast host and comedian Bill Maher ripped “woke” college degrees like “gender studies” while talking to Dr. Phil McGraw in an upcoming episode of Club Random.

The duo were discussing President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump when McGraw said his biggest concern is the “woke agenda that’s being pushed right now.”

“I’m concerned about what’s happening in American colleges right now, my God.” (RELATED: ‘That’s So Stupid’: Bill Maher Tells Libertarian Podcast Guest Kat Timpf To Move To Somalia)

“Insanity,” Maher agreed. “I don’t think people know and while I haven’t been on campus, there are so many first person reports to read. It’s in the literature and curriculum of what these universities say they’re doing. There was hard evidence of things going on. Kids are so spoiled and entitled that they believe that their feelings far supersede this concept of free speech. That is a complete de-coupling of one of the basic principles that underpin this country.”

McGraw then lamented how students are now “coddled.”

“They complain, they whine and they still get pushed through,” he said.

“And, they’re not required to take anything that is useful. Some of them do. We still have STEM degrees and that’s finally going up after years of decline, which is good, but you can graduate with such bullshit degrees of sports marketing, gender studies, advanced racist spotting and it’s insane and indoctrinated. That is not an exaggerated term,” Maher said.

McGraw then attributed the problem, in part, to technology, with Maher agreeing that phones are “the portal to all evil.”

Maher said one of the reasons he won’t write a book is because Americans have become glued to their phones and don’t appreciate books anymore.

The episode will air Monday.