Matthew Tkachuk Becomes Florida Panthers’ All-Time Leader In NHL Postseason Assists

Check out my Florida Panthers! GO CATS!

The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs squared off Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, with the Cardiac Cats once again getting the victory (3-2) that now gives them a 2-0 series lead.

As a Panthers fan, you better believe I was riding high. After all, we head back to South Florida with the 2-0 advantage.

But that’s not the only thing that happened during the game. History was made.

During the second period, Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling scored a goal to give Florida a 3-2 lead, and the goal was assisted by superstar left-winger Matthew Tkachuk — but it wasn’t just your ordinary assist.

Being down 2-0 to start out the game, the Cats stormed back to erase the deficit, with Tkachuk’s assist leading the team to the 3-2 advantage (and ultimately the victory). But the assist also made history, officially putting Tkachuk on the top of the board as the franchise’s all-time leader in NHL postseason assists.

My man is earning every penny of that $76 million contract.

JUST. LIKE. THAT. FLORIDA TAKES THE LEAD! TWO GOALS IN 1:06 😱 pic.twitter.com/arzMlDmdv3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 5, 2023

Originally held by Stu Barnes on the 1996 Florida Panthers, Tkachuk broke the team record for most playoff assists with 10, and remarkably through nine games. For Barnes, he needed 22 in order to set the record. Just crazy.

Before Thursday’s game against the Maple Leafs, Tkachuk was already on an elite level with a stat line of five-plus goals and 10-plus assists in eight postseason contests, but Tkachuk put himself even higher with the record-breaking assist. And on top of that, Tkachuk’s brilliance even inspired South Florida broadcaster Jon Linder to rank him just behind the Heat’s Jimmy Butler on a list of best athletes who are currently playing in the Miami market.

#Panthers My way too nervous for this game best pro athlete in Miami right now rankings: 1) Jimmy Butler

2) Matthew Tkachuk

3) Tyreek Hill If you disagree, tell me your top three in your order @MiamiHEAT @FlaPanthers @MiamiDolphins — Jon Linder (@LinderShowMiami) May 5, 2023

Incredible, just incredible.

Man, I love my Cats. Up 2-0, baby! GO PANTHERS!