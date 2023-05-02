Florida Panthers Restrict Tix To Americans In Hilarious Attempt To Keep Toronto Maple Leafs Fans Out Of FLA Live Arena

Ahh … I love my Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and to get prepared for the series, the Panthers are making sure they get the best advantage they can while at home.

Trying to hilariously keep Maple Leafs fans out of their FLA Live Arena, the Cardiac Cats are restricting ticket sales to just residents of the United States. Meaning, if you’re from Canada and you’re trying to purchase tickets off of Florida’s official website, you won’t be allowed. You’re banned. You’re locked out. You’re shut down. And I absolutely love it!

“FLA Live Arena is located in Sunrise, Florida. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of the United States will be cancelled without notice and refunds given,” a message read on Ticketmaster’s website.

Though Canadians won’t be able to buy tickets through Ticketmaster, they can obviously get resale tickets, but the problem there is that fans will be paying for them at a much higher price.

As a Florida Panthers fan, I find every bit of this outright gorgeous.

Tickets for the Florida Panthers’ three home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs go on sale this morning at 11 a.m. ET… but purchases are restricted to residents of the United States 👀 What do YOU think of this? pic.twitter.com/Herp4FXaGz — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) May 1, 2023

God, I love how triggered Canadians are about this. (RELATED: Seattle Kraken Eliminate Colorado Avalanche From Playoffs, Only Team To Beat Defending Champions In First-Ever Series)

GO CATS!