REPORT: Celebrities Issue Legal Letters In Effort To Delay Britney Spears’ Tell-All Book

Publishing company Simon & Schuster has reportedly put the release of Britney Spears’ tell-all book on hold after allegedly receiving legal letters on behalf of A-list celebrities concerned about the content in Spears’ book.

The company is now entangled in the possibility of litigation by A-listers who are purportedly upset about what Spears will expose in her autobiography, The Sun first reported Sunday. Attorneys representing the stars have allegedly sent legal letters to Simon & Schuster, though details about the issues reportedly cited in the letters are not public.

“Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written,” an unnamed source told The Sun. “There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

The book was originally slated for release in February, but has now been pushed back to the end of 2023, according to the outlet.

Topics rumored to be mentioned in Spears’ book include details about her conservatorship, her family dynamics and Spears’ marriage to her current husband, Sam Asghari, according to The Sun.

“Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight,” the source reportedly said. “There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever.”

The source reportedly alluded to what some of the sensitive content may include, but did not divulge any information pertaining to which celebrities allegedly felt so strongly about the book that they issued legal letters.

“Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world,” the source said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Britney Spears’ Husband And Manager Planned Intervention, Feared For Her Safety)

“She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried,” they reportedly continued.

The publishing deal is worth roughly $15 million, according to The Sun. Journalist and novelist Sam Lansky is reportedly Spears’ ghostwriter for the project.