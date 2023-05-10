‘Tomorrow Is Going To Be A Day Of Infamy’: Trump Predicts 15 Million Illegal Immigrants From End Of Title 42

Former President Donald Trump accused the Biden administration of “destroying” the United States during a Wednesday town hall on CNN.

“Tomorrow is going to be a day of infamy. You’re going to have tens of thousands of people pouring into our country,” Trump said at the event, moderated by CNN host Kaitlan Collins, a former reporter for the Daily Caller. “Even the judge, the judge overruled them when they wanted to terminate it early, and he said you know you better extend this thing. The judge in Texas said I hope you’re going to extend this, but this is my policy they’re letting terminate because they lost in court and wanted to go earlier.” (RELATED: ‘Dilute The American Voting Public’: Rick Perry Rips Biden Over ‘Suspicious’ Border Plan)

“You’re going to have millions of people pouring into our country right now at a level nobody has ever seen before,” Trump continued. “These people are sick. Anybody that wants this to happen to our country, they’re destroying our country, and this should not be allowed to happen.”

WATCH:

In January, the Biden administration announced the use of Title 42, a public-health measure used by the Trump administration to expel illegal immigrants, would end May 11. Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021.

Fox News reported that another 600,000 illegal immigrants evaded CBP.

“Millions of people are coming into our country, and you know what the number is going to be in my opinion, not the 4 million you hear and the 3 million,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be 15 million people.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Friday that migrant processing centers in seven sectors on the southern border are over capacity less than a week before the end of Title 42.

