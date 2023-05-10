‘A Compelling Story’: Jim Jordan Says FBI Whistleblowers May Testify ‘Publicly’ About Biden Financial Dealings

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Wednesday that some FBI whistleblowers may testify about financial dealings of the Biden family.

“We had a number of whistleblowers come talk to us from the FBI, we’ve actually interviewed six of them,” Jordan told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, a former Trump administration official. “We plan on having some of them testify publicly here in the near future because they want to and they have a compelling story to tell and they have been retaliated against. But in this situation, it’s totally up to the whistleblower. That is the way the statute works.” (RELATED: ‘Smoking Gun’: Rep. Mace Says Comer ‘Won’t Wait Long’ To ‘Share’ FBI Doc On Biden With American People)

WATCH:

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, led a Wednesday press conference during which Republican lawmakers accused President Joe Biden’s family of hiding over $10 million in payments from foreign countries, including China, Ukraine and Romania.

Comer and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI May 3, demanding the agency produce a document with details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden, citing information from a whistleblower.

The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena May 3 to FBI Director Christopher Wray for FD-1023 forms created in June 2020 that mention Biden, but the FBI did not provide the document, Fox News reported.

“The FBI was supposed to come to the Judiciary Committee,” Jordan said. “We’ve had Democrats leak information from their interview and then it Turned out that information was wrong, and two of the media outlets that covered that had to redact and change what they wrote.”

Jordan said that the whistleblowers chose to testify, even though “they’re concerned about retaliation.”

