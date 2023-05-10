REPORT: Mookie Betts Rented Airbnb While In Milwaukee So He Would Avoid Haunted Hotel Los Angeles Dodgers Stayed At

I can’t say I blame him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers, and while away from the beautiful palm trees and beaches of southern California, the Dodgers decided to stay in — as usual — Milwaukee’s famous Pfister Hotel. Well, except for their superstar outfielder Mookie Betts, who had different plans.

Hearing stories about the Pfister Hotel being haunted, Betts stayed with a few friends at an Airbnb in the area “just in case” the scary stories are true, he told the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. Reportedly, Betts insisted that he doesn’t actually believe any of the tales, but decided to play it safe.

Betts has stayed in the Pfister Hotel on a prior occasion, but said that his stay was horrific.

“I couldn’t sleep. Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?!?,'” said Betts.

And his decision (which surely gave him a great night of sleep) worked too:

Mookie Betts is the only Dodger not sleeping at the Haunted hotel in Milwaukee this week AND HE LEADS OFF WITH A BOMB pic.twitter.com/sxoLIFgBSe — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) May 9, 2023

If you’re not familiar with the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, it’s an old hotel that opened all the way back in 1893, and it’s known to create weird sounds and produce some outright terrifying stories that has given the hotel a reputation through the world of baseball as being haunted.

Back in 2013, ESPN The Magazine collected multiple stories from baseball players about Pfister and how haunted it is, and I’m not gonna lie, I got outright chills when I read them because of how scary they sound.

Via Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper:

“One time last summer, before I went to sleep, I laid a pair of jeans and a shirt on that table at the foot of the bed, those things in hotels that you sit on to put on your shoes. I just laid ’em out, simple as that. When I woke up in the morning — I swear on everything — the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall. I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was.”

Via former MLB player Brandon Phillips:

“We play Milwaukee a lot, but I remember one time I came into the room and just sat on the bed. Then, for some reason, the damn radio turned on. So I turned it off and got in the shower. When I was done, that motherf***er had turned back on.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard Using Hypnosis To Fix His Early-Season Struggles)

Via former MLB player Michael Young:

“Oh, f*** that place. Listen, I’m not someone who spreads ghost stories, so if I’m telling you this, it happened. A couple of years ago, I was lying in bed after a night game, and I was out. My room was locked, but I heard these footsteps inside my room, stomping around. I’d heard all these stories about this hotel, so I was wide awake at that point.

And then I heard it again, these footsteps on the floor, so I yelled out, ‘Hey! Make yourself at home. Hang out, have a seat, but do not wake me up, okay?’ After that, I didn’t hear a thing for the rest of the night. I just let him know he was welcome, that we could be pals, that he could marinate in there for as long as he needed to, just as long as he didn’t wake me up.”

Absolutely bone-chilling … why does MLB continue to book this place?