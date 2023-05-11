Video Shows 13-Year-Old Shooting At Florida Officer, Police Say

Lakeland Police in Florida released a video of what they say shows a 13-year-old shooting at an officer Wednesday.

The video, shared by WESH, allegedly shows a teenager running around a corner in what appears to be an apartment complex, firing behind him as he’s being chased by law enforcement, police told the outlet. The video shows the alleged teenage shooter raising a weapon, along with a flash as the weapon goes off.

Officer Jamie Smith tried to stop a car he believed was involved in a drive-by shooting earlier Wednesday, WESH reported. When he managed to stop the car, three people jumped out, one of whom is said to be the 13-year-old shooter, according to the outlet.

Smith allegedly ran after the individual with the gun, and was shot in the foot by that individual as he came around the corner of the building, WESH reported. Still, the officer did not stop in his pursuit, and he eventually caught up to the suspect and shot him several times, according to the outlet.

“He very easily could have, after he was shot, pulled back, set up a perimeter. Who knows what would have happened. Maybe he goes into someone’s house, takes a hostage, we don’t know. But because he put the pressure on, and stayed in the fight, he was able to keep the pressure on, got the guy to lay down, we were able to bring it to a successful conclusion,” Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said of the situation.

The teenaged suspect has reportedly been arrested before. He allegedly broke into a car, attacked the owner and stole a gun earlier in 2023. He received probation for the purported attack, according to WESH. (RELATED: ‘I’m Gonna Taze You’: Video Shows Man On Motorized Skateboard Leading Police On Wild Chase)

Both the teenager and the officer are reportedly expected to recover from their gunshot wounds, and more bodycam footage should be released later Thursday. The teen could be prosecuted as an adult as a result of the incident, WESH reported in an on-air report.