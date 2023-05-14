Republican Rep Schools Mayorkas On Border Crossings

Republican Texas Rep. Mark Green criticized Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday for arguing that border crossings are down because of the work the Biden Administration is doing.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Mayorkas said the drop in border crossings is because the administration “communicated very clearly a vitally important message” to migrants to come legally and that Biden has “expanded in an unprecedented way” the legal pathways for migrants.

“You just heard the Secretary say that the number of border crossings has been cut in half since Title 42 expired,” host Dana Bash said. “That unequivocally is good news, right?” (RELATED: Suburban NY County Sues Over Bused Migrant Housing)

“What the Secretary failed to say is that this week has seen more crossings than any week in our history. Yes, there was some anticipation, and so people started coming across at higher numbers. In fact, record-breaking numbers at the first part of the week, but in the latter part of the week, a judge ruled that they can’t do their plan of just releasing without a court date, which Secretary Mayorkas has said on the news was a bad idea. But that court ruling said he can’t do that. The drug cartels have responded and the numbers have fallen off for a couple of days. But he admitted, just moments ago, that they can’t predict the peak,” Green said.

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s plan to release thousands of migrants into the U.S. without court dates or the ability to track them just hours before Title 42 was set to expire. The temporary halt expires in 14 days. Officials have argued that the order would result in overcrowding facilities at the border.