DUI Suspect Allegedly Switched Places With Dog When Pulled Over

A DUI suspect allegedly attempted to switch places with his dog after Colorado police pulled him over during a traffic stop Saturday.

Springfield Police Department Chief Clay Klipfel conducted a traffic stop after the 28-year-old suspect drove over 50 mph in a 30 mph zone around 11:30 p.m., according to the Springfield Police Department (SPD). As Klipfel approached the vehicle, the suspect attempted to move the dog into the driver’s seat and flee the scene, according to CBS 19. (RELATED: Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested For Driving Vehicle Up Electrical Pole)

DUI ARREST On 05/13/23 around 1130 pm Springfield Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at 52 miles… Posted by Springfield, CO Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Officers apprehended the suspect 20 yards away from the vehicle, the outlet reported.

SPD later discovered that there were two active warrants for the suspect’s arrest out of Pueblo, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Baca County jail for his warrants and has also been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over and resisting arrest, the SPD said.

The man and woman, who were in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the incident, took the dog and car back to Pueblo, according to CBS 19.