So many dreams are coming true after this year’s edition of the XFL, and it’s pretty cool to see.
Led by the ownership group of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners, the XFL’s 2023 season came to an end May 13. As a result, there’s a window of opportunity for XFL players to get signed by NFL teams, with players now allowed to ink contracts starting on Monday.
Even though there are some differences between each league, multiple players from the XFL’s 2020 season managed to stick around with the big boys in the National Football League, including Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Chicago Bears quarterback PJ Walker and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz.
This year, a lot of top players in the XFL have been drawing interest from NFL teams and have received invitations to camps to repeat their feats, with notable players being the XFL’s leading wide receivers Hakeem Butler and Jachour Pearson and top pass-rusher Trent Harris. (RELATED: United States Gloriously Steals Folarin Balogun From England)
Here are all of the XFL players who have been signed by NFL teams since the season ended:
- QB Ben DiNucci: Seattle Sea Dragons to Denver Broncos
- S Bryce Thompson: Seattle Sea Dragons to Miami Dolphins
- RB Jacques Patrick: San Antonio Brahmas to Denver Broncos
- CB Luq Barcoo: San Antonio Brahmas to Pittsburgh Steelers
- DL C.J. Brewer: Houston Roughnecks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- S Lukas Denis: St. Louis Battlehawks to Atlanta Falcons
- DL Austin Faoliu: Seattle Sea Dragons to Seattle Seahawks
- DL Jack Heflin: Houston Roughnecks to New Orleans Saints
- DL Antwuan Jackson: Seattle Sea Dragons to Carolina Panthers
- LB Niko Lalos: Seattle Sea Dragons to New Orleans Saints
- DL LaCale London: St. Louis Battlehawks to Atlanta Falcons
- K John Parker Romo: San Antonio Brahmas to Detroit Lions
- OL Barry Wesley: Seattle Sea Dragons to Atlanta Falcons
- TE Jordan Thomas: Orlando Guardians to Carolina Panthers
- WR Charleston Rambo: Orlando Guardians to Philadelphia Eagles
Just how much effort do NFL Scouts put into scouting XFL players?@scottpioli51 joins the breakfast table pic.twitter.com/GBie3mw0a4
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 16, 2023
So cool, man. I’m happy for all of these guys.