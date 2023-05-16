So many dreams are coming true after this year’s edition of the XFL, and it’s pretty cool to see.

Led by the ownership group of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners, the XFL’s 2023 season came to an end May 13. As a result, there’s a window of opportunity for XFL players to get signed by NFL teams, with players now allowed to ink contracts starting on Monday.

Even though there are some differences between each league, multiple players from the XFL’s 2020 season managed to stick around with the big boys in the National Football League, including Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Chicago Bears quarterback PJ Walker and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz.

This year, a lot of top players in the XFL have been drawing interest from NFL teams and have received invitations to camps to repeat their feats, with notable players being the XFL's leading wide receivers Hakeem Butler and Jachour Pearson and top pass-rusher Trent Harris.

Here are all of the XFL players who have been signed by NFL teams since the season ended:

QB Ben DiNucci: Seattle Sea Dragons to Denver Broncos

Seattle Sea Dragons to Denver Broncos S Bryce Thompson: Seattle Sea Dragons to Miami Dolphins

Seattle Sea Dragons to Miami Dolphins RB Jacques Patrick: San Antonio Brahmas to Denver Broncos

San Antonio Brahmas to Denver Broncos CB Luq Barcoo: San Antonio Brahmas to Pittsburgh Steelers

San Antonio Brahmas to Pittsburgh Steelers DL C.J. Brewer: Houston Roughnecks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Roughnecks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Lukas Denis: St. Louis Battlehawks to Atlanta Falcons

St. Louis Battlehawks to Atlanta Falcons DL Austin Faoliu: Seattle Sea Dragons to Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Sea Dragons to Seattle Seahawks DL Jack Heflin: Houston Roughnecks to New Orleans Saints

Houston Roughnecks to New Orleans Saints DL Antwuan Jackson: Seattle Sea Dragons to Carolina Panthers

Seattle Sea Dragons to Carolina Panthers LB Niko Lalos: Seattle Sea Dragons to New Orleans Saints

Seattle Sea Dragons to New Orleans Saints DL LaCale London: St. Louis Battlehawks to Atlanta Falcons

St. Louis Battlehawks to Atlanta Falcons K John Parker Romo: San Antonio Brahmas to Detroit Lions

San Antonio Brahmas to Detroit Lions OL Barry Wesley: Seattle Sea Dragons to Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Sea Dragons to Atlanta Falcons TE Jordan Thomas: Orlando Guardians to Carolina Panthers

Orlando Guardians to Carolina Panthers WR Charleston Rambo: Orlando Guardians to Philadelphia Eagles

Just how much effort do NFL Scouts put into scouting XFL players?@scottpioli51 joins the breakfast table pic.twitter.com/GBie3mw0a4 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 16, 2023

So cool, man. I’m happy for all of these guys.