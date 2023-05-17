News Chopper Catches Footage Of Fiery Banner Plane Crash That Killed Pilot

A news chopper on Wednesday captured footage of a fiery plane crash that killed the pilot.

The banner plane caught fire after crashing Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. in Hollywood, Florida, near a popular shopping center containing a Target and a Publix, according to Local 10.

Banner plane crashes on street in Hollywood, Florida, killing the pilot. A news chopper captured the crash pic.twitter.com/YY2xMiRqo6 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2023

Video posted on Twitter shows an overview of the airport followed by a shot of the aircraft in flames. A reporter narrates that the plane flew at a low altitude before falling from the sky. It wasfully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene. (RELATED: YouTuber Intentionally Crashed Plane After Parachuting Off. He’s Now Facing 20 Years In Prison)

The plane was later identified as a single-engine Piper PA-25-235, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

One person, the pilot of the plane, died onboard, according to Joann Hussey, a city spokesman.

North Park Road, where the plane crash occurred, is expected to be closed for the next few hours, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi announced at a news conference.

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to investigate the incident.