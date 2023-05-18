EXCLUSIVE: Republican Sends Letter To Blinken Demanding Define Clear Objective In Ukraine Before More Aid Is Given

Republican Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding Blinken define a clear mission objective for the U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

Davidson, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sent the letter – obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller – demanding an explanation for U.S. aid to Ukraine before further aid is provided in addition to the $113 billion already provided.

“U.S. officials and the Department of State have provided many different theories regarding our involvement in Ukraine,” the letter reads. “One perspective suggests that the United States aims to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine – to prevent the spread of war to NATO member countries. Another viewpoint asserts that the U.S. seeks to remove all Russian military presence from Ukraine, with many including Crimea.” (RELATED: Head Of Ukraine’s Supreme Court Detained For Corruption, Alleged Bribery Scheme)

“I need to understand whether these claims accurately reflect the State Department’s goals for America’s support for Ukraine – or if there are other objectives.”

“The American people and Congress have grown increasingly skeptical of U.S. involvement in Ukraine because of the Biden Administration’s failure to provide clear answers about the specific objectives,” the letter reads. “Without a clear mission, Congress cannot make informed policy decisions or hold executive officials responsible for achieving that mission.”

Davidson told the Daily Caller the “administration has operated blindly for far too long.”

“Secretary Blinken and Joe Biden must define a clear mission for the United States’ involvement in Ukraine,” Davidson said in an exclusive statement to the Daily Caller. “This administration has operated blindly for far too long. As a former Army Ranger, under no circumstance should our nation walk into a conflict with a defined and shared vision for success. The Biden administration owes Congress and the American people this answer.”

The Pentagon recently announced plans to buy $1.2 billion in weapons as part of an ongoing program to build up Ukraine’s military over the long term while it continues to provide for immediate battlefield needs.

The U.S. has committed more than $36.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February of 2022.

Read the letter here:

