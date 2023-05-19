REPORT: Alec Baldwin Accused Of Having An Icy Exchange With Female Server

Alec Baldwin allegedly berated a female server for no apparent reason on Thursday night, according to a source at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala cited by Page Six.

The source said the 65-year-old actor was chatting with someone while standing, when things went wrong, according to Page Six. A few minutes before “the line of servers come all at once to deliver the meals,” a female server who “was probably in her late 20s or early 30s” was reportedly stuck behind the actor as he was blocking her way. “Then, when she could pass, she started putting plates on the table,” the source said to Page Six. “I guess he didn’t like that she did that with him standing there.” The actor allegedly began “scolding” the server in front of everyone else.

The server allegedly spoke to someone after the incident, saying, “I don’t know why he yelled at me.”

“I’m guessing he felt it was rude of her to start putting plates down while he was standing there,” the source said, according to Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: District Attorney Gives Alec Baldwin A Big Win)

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, was reportedly not present at the time of the incident.

“It was quick,” the source told the outlet. “I think it went unnoticed for the most part.”