Wasn’t ‘Mentally Available’: Alec Baldwin’s Ex-Wife And Daughter Reveal His Personality Traits

Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin criticized Alec Baldwin during Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” saying he wasn’t always “emotionally or mentally available” to support them through their struggles in life.

Basinger and Ireland Baldwin appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, where Basinger opened up about what it has been like to live with an anxiety-related condition called agoraphobia. Ireland Baldwin also detailed her own struggles with anxiety and described her battle with addiction and an eating disorder in the Facebook Watch video. In a shocking moment, she described Alec Baldwin’s alleged struggles with his own anxiety as being the reason she felt he was not able to support either of them.

“I think he really suppressed his anxiety up until really recently,” Ireland Baldwin said on the show. Seemingly referencing the recent tragedy on the set of his movie “Rust,” she went on to say, “He’s been forced to finally deal with these things,” according to the video.

“He’s a challenge, I mean, come on, we’ve got our challenges,” said Basinger as she described her ex-husband. She went on to discuss her inability to rely on Alec Baldwin for support during difficult times.

“I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk. Alec, you know, operates in a very different way in his life,” Basinger said.

In addition to Ireland Baldwin opening up about her past eating disorder, she also talked about the difficulties she faced during the very public divorce of her parents. After revealing some of her most heart-wrenching, traumatic life moments, Ireland shared that she, too, felt she was unable to go to Baldwin for guidance or support.

“There were things I would go to my father for, but if I ever even tried to have this conversation in any way with him, I don’t think he would be able to really absorb any of it or understand any of it,” she said in the video. (RELATED: Kim Basinger Reveals Her Battle With Agoraphobia)

“He deals with anxiety greatly, but he’s someone who grew up in a family that would suppress that as well, or tell him he’s weak for feeling that way,” Ireland Baldwin said.

It appears that Alec Baldwin has since made some forward movement in this area, as his daughter revealed: “He can’t really sympathize as much with it, but it’s not his fault and he’s gotten way better.”

The “Red Table Talk” conversation came at a time when Alec Baldwin has been heavily scrutinized for his involvement in the 2021 accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust,” according to CTV News.