Biden’s National Security Adviser Served With Hunter Biden On Foreign Policy Board For Two Years

President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, served alongside the president’s son Hunter on a national security think tank board for two years before joining the Biden 2020 presidential campaign, an archived web page shows.

Both Sullivan and Hunter Biden served on the board of the Truman National Security Project between 2017 and 2019, according to an archived version of the organization’s website. Hunter, who served on the board starting in 2012, was on the board of Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, at the same time.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation into how an unidentified man entered National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s residence while agents were on duty last month and slipped through robust security system. pic.twitter.com/iT8lnKwr6t — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 17, 2023

The Truman National Security Project exists to train and organize left-of-center professionals in the defense and foreign policy space. It was founded in 2004 by Democratic activist Rachel Kleinfeld and Matthew Spence, who went on to serve in multiple defense roles in the Obama administration. The organization still lists Sullivan as an emeritus member.

Sullivan went on to become a foreign policy advisor to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, alongside now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morrell testified before Congress in April that Blinken played a key role in crafting a letter from intelligence community figures asserting the Hunter Biden laptop story was likely Russian propaganda. Sullivan was also a proponent of the allegations that the Trump campaign cooperated with Russian actors. (RELATED: Biden Admin Reportedly Debating Major New Infrastructure Investment — In The Middle East)

Before 2017, Sullivan served in the Obama administration as then-Vice President Biden’s National Security Adviser. He was present on a trip to Asia during which Hunter Biden and his wife also traveled with Joe Biden.