Beyoncé, Jay-Z Make History With Purchase Of $200 Million Home

The music industry’s power couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, made history with the purchase of their $200 million mega-mansion in Malibu, making this the most expensive home to ever sell in California.

The couple splashed out on the 40,000-square-foot mansion which sits on eight acres, purchased from William Bell Jr., one of the largest art collectors in the world, according to TMZ. Their home was designed by the same man who was responsible for Kanye West’s oceanfront home, the highly esteemed Japanese architect, Tadao Ando. In spite of the jaw-dropping price tag, Beyoncé and Jay-Z snagged a good deal on the home, which was originally listed for $295 million.

Jay Z & Beyonce just purchased a new home for $200 Million making it the most expensive home purchase in California history. The home is 30,000 sqft. The couple own a $100M estate in Bel air 20 miles up the street. pic.twitter.com/eUJNwU08jA — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 19, 2023

It took nearly 15 years to construct the all-concrete structure which is perched atop the Malibu cliffs, according to TMZ. The home boasts a water feature, a pool, and overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the exclusive Paradise Cove enclave.

The L-shaped compound features vast concrete hallways, floor-to-ceiling glass panels with spectacular views and is fully-loaded with all the amenities one would imagine for a home of this caliber.

This residential purchase by the music heavyweights is the second-priciest home to sell in the nation. Hedge fund titan Ken Griffin takes the top spot for purchasing his massive mansion for $238 million in 2019. His not-so-humble abode is a four-level property inside 220 Central Park South in New York City, according to Daily Mail.