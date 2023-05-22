Bubba Wallace Flips Off TV Camera After 2nd Place Finish In NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, Being Slammed With Boos

And this is exactly why people don’t like Bubba Wallace.

If you pay attention to NASCAR, you’re aware of how polarizing Bubba Wallace is — you either love him or hate him, that’s it. And after being booed by critics, the tension was pretty thick going into Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Well, after the race (and a 2nd place finish behind Kyle Larson), Wallace was once again slammed with boos, which resulted in Wallace having a moment to showcase why exactly he’s so polarizing, and that was blatantly flipping off the television camera as he was about to participate in a post-race interview.

Roll the tape:

Here’s a still shot:

Bubba Wallace being all class again. NOT! What a jack leg. He knew he was on camera with Fox too. #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/YnKYxiKjtB — Ronnie Greene (@GreeneRonnie) May 22, 2023

Also, here’s an interesting clip just a day before the all-star race of Bubba talking about the exact boos that ended up ticking him off the next night:

The boos for @BubbaWallace after today’s truck race & during driver intros were very loud at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A @wsoctv reporter asked a great question about how/if that affects Bubba. Wallace gave a great answer in return. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0VDHtUZ7c0 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 20, 2023

Just another moment in Bubba Wallace‘s life at this point, right? (RELATED: Brawl Breaks Out At Los Angeles Dodgers-Minnesota Twins Game, One Fan Gets Completely Knocked Out)

Drama, drama, drama.