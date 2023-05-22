Charlie Kirk Tells Megyn Kelly Fox News Producer Included ‘Preferred Pronouns’ In Email

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly he received an email from a Fox News producer with his “preferred pronouns” included.

Fox News is under scrutiny for appearing to take the political left’s position on transgenderism. A leaked page from the network’s handbook, obtained by the Daily Signal Monday, disclosed the network’s policy allowing for employees to use the bathroom aligning with their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

The producer who allegedly had his pronouns next to his email signature asked Kirk to come on a program. He rejected the offer over the pronouns.

“I got an email asking me to go on a program a couple weeks ago and the producer had his pronouns in his email signature,” Kirk said to Kelly, a former Fox News host.

“And I’m not gonna say what show—yeah, at Fox. And they’re asking me to come on this show and I sent it to my team and I said, ‘we are not going on this show. Let me be very clear, okay?’ Like, ‘he/him,’ whatever. I said, ‘look. At some point, you gotta just say no.’ I am not gonna put up with this.'”

Fox News Digital has repeatedly used transgender individuals’ preferred pronouns in written copy. The trend was highlighted by articles about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who the writers have referred to as “she” and “her” despite Mulvaney being a biological male. (RELATED: ‘Going Full Bud Light’: Conservatives Slam Fox News After Leaked Handbook Reveals Pro-Trans Policies)

Kirk pointed to a June 2022 Fox News segment featuring a family who “transitioned” their 5-year-old daughter into a boy. The segment portrayed the parents in a positive light, praising their “extraordinary courage,” and used activist language such as “gender-affirming care” to refer to irreversible sex reassignment procedures.

“It had all the tropes,” Kelly said. ‘Your child is gonna kill themselves unless you ‘affirm,’ ‘gender-affirming care,’ it had all the buzzwords.”

“This was on the network!” Kirk added. “This was viewed as kind of an informercial like ‘okay everybody, we’re very proud, let’s watch this very well-edited propaganda piece brought to you by the chemical castration company, Pfizer.”

Fox News is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp., which could be making the rules about the network’s pronoun and gender identity policies. New York State, where Fox News is headquartered, requires employers to use the preferred name and pronouns of an employee.