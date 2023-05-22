‘Conspiracy Theory’: Censors Flag Former Ambassador For Referencing Political Term Used By George H.W. Bush, Joe Biden

UnHerd’s interview with former French ambassador Gerard Araud, in which he speaks of the changing political landscape due to the war in Ukraine, has been flagged due to the phrase “new world order” in the title.

Sitting down with Unherd’s Freddie Sayers, Araud explained that the “Western moment” that defined the political landscape after the collapse of the Soviet Union has ended, ushering in a new world order with China, India, and Russia emerging as formidable powers capable of defending their own interests. This new world order, Araud argued, is a new reality the West will have to come to terms with. (RELATED: RASHEED WALTERS: China Builds The New World Order With Biden Asleep At The Wheel)

The assessment did not sit well with YouTube, however.

“The New World Order is a conspiracy theory that hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government,” the flag read, citing Wikipedia, much to the amusement of Sayers.

Though the term “new world order” might be associated with a “tinfoil-hat brigade” in some circles, as UnHerd writer Henry George put it, the term is commonly used in a political context to refer to a shift in the balance of power among world’s nations. Former President George H.W. Bush described the changing political landscape as such almost a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Speaking before a joint session of Congress on Sept. 11 1990, Bush addressed the crisis in the Persian Gulf, calling the conflict an “opportunity to move toward an historic period of cooperation” as he worked to build new relationships with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. In the wake of trouble, Bush argued, “a new world order” could emerge, one that was freer from terrorist threats, one more dedicated to the pursuit of justice and one in which the nations of the world could prosper and live together in harmony.

CNN similarly referred to China’s growth as a “new world order” in 2017, detailing the country’s rising influence with neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

Just as Araud has observed the emergence of a new world order, Biden predicted the same while speaking of the war in Ukraine in March 2022, stressing it needed to be established and led by the United States. An interview citing Biden’s comments was also smacked with the “conspiracy theory” flag from YouTube. “There’s going to be a new world order out there. We’ve got to lead it, and we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” Biden stated, according to the video.