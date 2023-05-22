Rapper Who Taunted Police About Their Inability To Imprison Him Reportedly Cried Behind Bars

Popular rapper Richard Sharp, who performs under the name Famous Richard and taunted police about their inability to imprison him, was arrested in New York and reportedly wound up crying in his prison cell.

The rapper bragged that police would never be able to catch him, and taunted them publicly. They say he was arrested May 12 in Jamaica, Queens, and ended up being a real baby behind bars, according to The New York Post. Police say the tough-guy persona stopped when Sharp was jailed, and claim to have witnessed him crying in his cell — now they’re telling everyone all about it, according to The New York Post.

An exchange between the rapper and police recently surfaced.

“I’m King David,” Sharp said as he pointed his finger at the police. “How you coming, Shorty?”

“You’re the guy that got arrested,” the officer said. Then he called out the rapper.

“You were crying in the cells. I remember that,” the officer said.

Another group of officers called out the rapper in another video.

“What’s up son. You was crying in the cells last week, right?” the officer said to Sharp, as the cameras rolled.

“Who told you that?” Sharp said.

“I saw you, bro,” the officer said.

“You were crying in the cells, big guy,” the officer said.

“Stop lying on my name,” Sharp said, and the rapper became increasingly irritated by the accusation.

“You got everybody on TikTok thinking I was really crying,” he said.

Famous Richard rapped about trying to remove guns from officers’ holsters prior to his arrest, and boasted all over social media that police would never capture him.

Sharp claims to be a Chicago-based Black Disciples street gang member. He was reportedly obstructing traffic with another individual in front of 178-01 119 Road when police told him to get out of the street, according to The New York Post. He reportedly refused to move, and threatened the officers by saying, “I’m going to take your pipe,” according to the outlet.

An officer then tried to arrest the rapper, but he waved his arms wildly and tensed his body to make it difficult for the police to handcuff him, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Shy Glizzy Allegedly Threatened To Kill Girlfriend And Her Family)

Despite being arrested and later released, Sharp once again took to social media to taunt police.

“I’m King David,” he said in a video that appeared to show him leaving the police station.

“I’m back out here…You all can’t catch me,” he said.